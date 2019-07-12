Sonakshi Sinha's residence raided by police in cheating case

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's affluent residence was raided by the UP Police on Thursday, Indian media reported.



Sonakshi Sinha was reportedly involved in a cheating case filed in 2018 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complainant, Sonakshi was supposed to perform at an event in Delhi. She failed to turn up at the event, hence an FIR was filed by one of the show's organisers.

As confirmed by the Juhu police station officials, the Moradabad police had asked them for support in conducting the raid.

The police wanted to record the statement, however, the actress was not at home and hence they are likely to visit Sonakshi's house again.

On the other hand, the actress's spokesperson says that the accusations about cheating on Sonakshi are fake and baseless.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Khandaani Shafaknama' and 'Mission Mangal'. She will also star in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'. The actress will be reprising her role as Rajjo in the film.

