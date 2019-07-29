close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 29, 2019

Kartik Aaryan is Brilliant: Badshah takes back 'overrated' comment

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 29, 2019

After calling ‘Luka Chuppi’ star Kartik Aaryan overrated in an episode of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, the rapper turned actor Badshah has reversed his position, saying Karthik is a brilliant actor in a new interview.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the rapper turned actor admitted that he has found him to be a brilliant actor, “I don’t know why I named him, maybe because we were talking about Kartik during the break. It just came out but the fact is that he is a brilliant actor with a very good script sense.”

Badshah further added that he had spoken to Kartik about the incident, telling him that he was simply acting.

On the work front, Badshah is gearing up for the release of ‘Khandaani Shafakhana, which marks his foray into acting.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan.

It is slated to release on August 2.

