Taapsee Pannu reacts to being called Kangana’s ‘sasti copy’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been widely recognized as B-Town’s most outspoken and fierce actors, not shying away from voicing her opinions. However, her limelight is perhaps now getting shared by Taapsee Pannu who more or less is starting to fall in the same category.

Speaking about labels set by the 31-year-old ‘Queen’ star and her sister Rangoli, Taapsee stepped forward slamming the claims of being Kangana’s ‘sasti copy.’

During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the ‘Pink’ star said: "We are both opinionated and speak our mind which is a good thing except that sometimes it lands us in trouble. I had said it in a positive manner and not meant for it to be derogatory. In fact, I have often said Kangana’s an actor I look up to, my conscience is clear. It was weird to target me, that’s why it backfired."

"I didn’t know there was a copyright on curly hair, which I was born with, and honest opinions. I’m not going to apologise for it. As far as being “sasti” is concerned, Kangana claims to be the highest-paid actress, so I guess I am the “sasti” version,” she added.