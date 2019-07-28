Shamoon Abbasi pens cordial post after ex-wife Humaima Malik’s account of ‘abusive marriage’

After Humaima Malik came forth to share her account of domestic violence in her abusive marriage, her ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi has now broken the silence, looking back at the relationship shared between the two.

Turning to his official Facebook, the 46-year-old ‘Waar’ actor turned down the claims made by the ‘Bol’ starlet who leveled allegations without mentioning names.

“Went through the news about the confusion between me and my ex wife humaima Malick and sort of shocked to see the miss interpretation that is created by her status shared recently,” he began.

“She was my wife not a girl friend she was in my nikah so I always respected her and her family and had great moments with them,” he added.

“May be we didn't agree on few points and argued a few times.. But it doesn't mean we ever wanted to hurt each other to that extend..Once we parted away she had the entire world to conquer and I knew she will, I always thot May be I was not good enuff for her career, tho I tried to help as much as I could.. And always hoped she gets married to the person that is better for her,” he continued.

He went on to further state that even when the two talked, they would only exchange good words and prayers for the other while she had recently also brought up the idea in front of him of a joint venture.

“Lastly I would like to pray for Humaima and her family's success and hope this confusion goes away for both of us.. And our families.. We worked hard to reach where we are, yes and I think these matters are always domestic matters and should be dealt with care and not bring them to broad day light,” he said.

The actor ended the note on a cordial note wishing Humaima well as he stated: “Please refrain from commenting anything against her on this post! this is based on friendly approach not a social media fight or comparison.”

Humaima in her social media post shared earlier had expressed her dismay at not having stood up for herself and having stayed in an abusive marriage and another toxic relationship.

“I’m ashamed of myself today that I didn’t do anything for myself in three years of abusive marriage, seven years of another abusive relationship and then it happened again,” she had stated.