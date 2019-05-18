After Mahira Khan, Shamoon Abbasi to make smashing debut at Cannes 2019

Pakistan's acclaimed actor-director Shamoon Abbasi who paved his way to success by his brilliant acting mostly for essaying the roles of antagonists is about to make his first ever debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019.

On Friday, the ‘Waar’ actor announced on his social media account about his memorable journey to the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Shamoon Abbasi posted his invite to the Cannes 2019 on his Instagaram account with the following caption:

"#DURJ and its esteemed Director" Mr Shamoon Abbasi" en-route to 72nd Cannes Film Festival" Proud moment for #teamdurj"

The 46-year-old actor is making his debut with the release of his upcoming movie ‘Durj’ which is based on true events surrounding an incident involving cannibalism in Pakistan.



The incident took place in Punjab where two brothers dug over 100 graves and ate corpses. The movie will be screened at Cannes Film Festival.

‘Durj’ will hit overseas before making waves in Pakistani cinema and will be released on 11th October.

Last year Mahira Khan made her debut at Cannes after taking a cue from Adnan Siddiqui, who is hailed as the first Pakistani to attend the film festival in French Riviera.

Adnan went in 2008 along with Hollywood bigwigs Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when they took their film ‘A Mighty Heart’ to the festival.

