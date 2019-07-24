Humaima Malik shares her domestic abuse experience amidst Mohsin Abbas Haider fiasco

In the midst of the Mohsin Abbas Haider fiasco that has engulfed the country, Pakistani actor Humaima Malik came forth sharing her own appalling experience with domestic violence.

The 31-year-old ‘Bol’ star took to her Instagram to open up about how she managed to pull through the torture that was inflicted on her in her marriage.

"Although it has been years but all those years and the pain filled days and nights still haunt me. I was only a 19-20 year old miserable young girl. Who couldn't even share my screaming wounds with my family,” she said.

She went on to share: “I am shameful of my self today I didn’t do anything for my self 3 years of abusive marriage, 7 years of another abusive relationship and it repeated again [sic].”

“While I was working making a good life for myself and my entire family I have been threaten, abused and beaten to death not once but many times I am not scared anymore I am now shameful of silence [sic],” she further added.

The actor concluded her statement with the hashtag #nomoresilence.



‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ producer Ammara Hikmat also confirmed Humaima’s narrative as she re-posted Humaima’s Instagram story and wrote, “You are a very brave woman, I witnessed it firsthand and I am glad you pulled yourself out of it.”



