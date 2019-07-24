Taylor Swift releases a surprise new song, taking the internet by storm

American pop sensation Taylor Swift amidst the drama with Scooter Braun, surprised her fans by releasing a new single titled ‘The Archer’.

The 29-year-old ‘Blank Space’ hit maker launched the new track in the middle of an Instagram live session on Wednesday morning, saying it was to be the fifth track of her 18-track forthcoming album, ‘Lover’.

The singer has written the song which received ample praises on social media, in collaboration with Jack Antonoff – the mastermind behind ‘Gateway Car’ and ’Out of the Woods’.

Dedicated Swifties know, the fifth song on the singer’s album is usually the most emotional, honest and vulnerable one.

The second single from the album, ‘You Need to Calm Down’, was released earlier in June.



Meanwhile, MTV announced those videos had gotten Swift 10 nominations in the Video Music Awards, including ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘You Need to Calm Down’.