Kate Middleton, Prince William are already discussing the throne with Prince George

As Prince George marked his sixth birthday on Monday, Kate Middleton and Prince William are already teaching him about his future role in the British royal family.

As per a report by the US Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already started explaining Prince George what his future roles will be like and details about the throne as they don’t want their eldest son to be overwhelmed when he grows up.

The report cited the source as saying: “He’ll explain things as if he’s reading from a children’s storybook. So it’s fun for George.”

“He doesn’t get special treatment at school,” it was added further.

"While he often does as he’s told, if George disagrees with something, he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s a curious child who’s always asking questions. He’ll make a great king one day!" the source revealed further.

The little prince had earlier celebrated his sixth birthday as his mother Kate Middleton turned photographer capturing her son’s special day in the garden of their home in Kensington.