close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 23, 2019

Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 23, 2019
Actress and singer Bella Thorne recently came out as pansexual. Photo: AFP 

Acclaimed actor and singer Bella Thorne recently came out as pansexual when she was invited on 'Good Morning America'.

Thorne had come out as bisexual on Twitter in 2016, but it was not until recent times that the 'Shake It Up' star realised her true sexuality.

When speaking on the show, the 21-year-old said it was only until someone explained the concept to her  that she understood that she did not fit the bi label. 

The star said that she saw someone for their personality rather than their body and hence rectified herself as pansexual.

"I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that,"said Thorne.

"Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is,

"You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being."    said the 21-year-old 

Latest News

More From Entertainment