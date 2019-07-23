Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual

Acclaimed actor and singer Bella Thorne recently came out as pansexual when she was invited on 'Good Morning America'.

Thorne had come out as bisexual on Twitter in 2016, but it was not until recent times that the 'Shake It Up' star realised her true sexuality.

When speaking on the show, the 21-year-old said it was only until someone explained the concept to her that she understood that she did not fit the bi label.

The star said that she saw someone for their personality rather than their body and hence rectified herself as pansexual.

"I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that,"said Thorne.

"Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is,

"You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being." said the 21-year-old