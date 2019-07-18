Rock star Ali Azmat gearing up for adventure across Europe on his bike

Pakistani rock star, Ali Azmat, the man behind the iconic tracks produced by ‘Junoon’ is back with a bang, but this time with his motorbike instead of the killer vocals.



The 49-year-old ‘Maula’ hit maker turned to Facebook to announce that he will be traveling across Europe on a bike covering 12,000 km in 22 days.

“Time for yet another adventure. 12,000 kms on a bike through Europe amongst some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. This trip has been a lifelong dream that is InshAllah about to be materialize. Will try to post regular updates when I can so you all can join me on this journey too. Wish me luck that I can achieve this feat safely and keep me in your prayers. Love,” he said about his adventure.

Azmat also mentioned the reason behind his adventure saying, “I do this for myself of course but mostly for the pleasure of my fans also they can enjoy the ideas I come up with.”

Ali Azmat never shies away from taking risks- whether it is in his professional or personal life.

His thirst for adventure led the artist towards the passion of biking.

This is not the singing sensation’s first motorbike adventure as he had earlier travelled across from Karachi to Lahore in 2013, and went on a tour of Pakistan as well.

The ‘Deewana’ singer also went to China and its bordering areas on an even longer tour with his gang of biker boys.