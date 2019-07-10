Feroze Khan objects to Hamza Ali Abbasi bringing Islam in Iqra Aziz-Yasir Hussain fiasco

The star couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been in the limelight since the two got engaged over the weekend at the Lux Style Awards 2019 after which they received ample flak.

Coming to their rescue, Hamza Ali Abbasi had earlier defended their public display of affection after the proposal; and while many nodded in agreement, several had chosen to lash out instead.

Acclaimed actor Feroze Khan was one of those who disapproved of religion getting hauled into the fiasco as he stated: “You crack me up big time sometime ! I just can’t let go of this one. Let’s not bring Islam, Allah and Rusool(SAW) into this please again please. huge respect! Peace.”

However, he goes on to pacify the situation by saying: “On another note each to their own we are no one to judge anyone. “Lakum dinukum waliyadin”.”

Earlier Hamza Ali Abbasi had stepped forth to defend the couple saying: “In an era when ppl prefer haraam over halal, how can U find faults in a man asking a woman for nikkah? Bcz he hugged her or kissed her on the cheek? STOP IT! Instead celebrate the good... Heartiest congrats to Yasir & Iqra. May Allah bless u both in ur new journey. [sic]”



