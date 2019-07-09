Huma Qureshi opens up about first Hollywood outing 'Army of the Dead'

Huma Qureshi, who made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, is on her way to embark on the Hollywood journey.



The 32-year-old actress has experimented with different roles in Bollywood. She has appeared in 'Dedh Ishiqya', 'Ek Thi Daayan', 'Kaala', and has also worked in the Netflix original series - 'Leila'.

The three time Filmfare Awards nominee will start her Hollywood venture with Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'.

She claims that the 'Army of the Dead' will be an ode to Zack Snyder’s signature zombie films.

Huma recently talked to Cosmopolitan India regarding the new gig, "I can't tell you much about the film or my character, but I'm very excited and I can't wait to start filming," she said.

In the interview, upon being asked the question as to how she prepares for her roles, Huma responded, "I'm a very instinctive actor, I switch on and switch off. I'm not a method actor, I hate the word 'method acting'. It's an overused and abused terminology. I collaborate with people on an intuitive level, which is why I consider myself a director's actor. Having said that, every role demands a certain kind of prep, and I do prep a lot. But once I'm on the set, I just go with the flow."

She was also asked which side she would pick (Hollywood or both), to which she replied, "My side is every side. My side is good storytelling. I don't mind doing a Tamil film, or an English film or a Hindi one, you know? As an artist, I just want to be a part of good stories and work with great collaborators, directors, and writers. That's what really stimulates me."

Huma Qureshi will join the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padokone as she sets foots in Hollywood and tries to make a name for herself on the biggest film stage of them all.