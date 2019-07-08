Hailey Baldwin celebrates first engagement anniversary with Justin Beiber in heartwarming post

Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently took to Instagram to commemorate her first engagement anniversary to singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber.

Hailey posted a picture of Justin and herself along with a heartfelt caption to express her love for her husband.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life," she wrote. The pair legally tied the knot last year in September, two months after getting engaged.

According to sources, the lovebirds do not have any plans for a big wedding anytime soon. The couple has decided to focus on their careers for now, however, they can be expected to pull a surprise on people.



Hailey continued to write, "And today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.”

Last week her husband also professed his love for his wife in a cute and touching Instagram post.

While on a romantic getaway, he wrote “these are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours”.

With almost a year of marriage under their belt the pair seems happier than ever. This was also articulated in Hailey’s post as she concluded it saying, “Here's to learning and growing together.."