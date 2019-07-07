If you can't slap your woman, there's no emotion: 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Bollywood’s latest release ‘Kabir Singh’ has caused quite a stir in the industry for its glorification of toxic masculinity amongst the myriad of other problematic notions it promoted.

However, much like the star cast of the film, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also entirely indifferent to its troublesome aspects but not only does he refuse to acknowledge the issues but goes on to assert even more vexed and intoxicating statements for which he received quite some criticism by critics and social media users all around.

“When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he stated while speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra.

“She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there,” he added.