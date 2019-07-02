Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi makes magazine cover debut with Kris Jenner

Internet sensation Kylie Jenner’s daughter may be only a year old, but has more to her credit than you could think as she makes her first appearance alongside her mother on a magazine cover.

The 21-year-old fashionista turned to her Instagram to drop a picture of her one-year-old daughter Stormi’s first magazine appearance on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

The world-famous toddler posed with her mother and grandmother Kris Jenner as Kylie captioned the photo: "Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we [email protected]"

The trio was decked in Dolce & Gabbana leopard-printed outfits, looking fierce as Stormi made her debut much like her cousins.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North had also made her modelling debut at age one while Chicago had appeared in a KKW Beauty campaign at only nine months.