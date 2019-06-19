After Aiman and Muneeb Butt, Minal Khan performs her first Umrah

After one of Pakistan’s highly adored twin stars Aiman and Minal Khan, headed over to perform Umrah with her superstar husband Muneeb Butt last month, the latter is following suit by getting into the holy spirit as well.

Turning to Instagram, Minal Khan unveiled pictures of herself at the holy site of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, almost a month after her twin, Aiman Khan performed Umrah with her husband in the month of Ramadan.

“My first UMRAH Allhamdullilah,” Minal captioned the photo.





Earlier she also posted a picture with her family in Masjid al-Nabwi in Medinah accompanied by her mother and brother.

“Itni khoobsurat jageh kabhi nh dekhi [I have never seen such a beautiful place],” read her caption.







