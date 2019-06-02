Video: Katrina Kaif breaks internet with adorable post learning script for 'Bharat'

MUMBAI: As Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat' is all set to hit screens in next few days, the charming actress added to the excitement of fans by sharing behind the scenes video of her reading and practicing from what appears to be her script of the film.

Adding to the craze of her fans who are on their toes to storm the cinemas for watching the much awaited film Bharat, Katrina shared an unseen moments of her casual looks while learning dialogues for the film.



Taking to her Instagram account, the Bollywood's diva shared such a dazzling clip that will keep you engaged for a while, she also wrote in Hindi: "With the hair in the wind, did you notice the two pigeons in the background?"





The Bang Bang actor previously shared a picture i which she is seen in the attire of a coal mine worker and it seems from the post that she is gazing at something really close to her heart, while in the last picture she can be seen sporting formals with her hair in loose curls that adds to her smashing beauty.

'Bharat' stars Salman with Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It also features Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.



