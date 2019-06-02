Imran Ashraf reveals Iqra Aziz and him have the best on-screen chemistry

Imran Ashraf is undeniably one of the faces on Pakistani television surging to the top and after his latest serial with Iqra Aziz, the actor has declared that he has the best on-screen chemistry with her.

In his latest Instagram post, the acclaimed actor took the opportunity to thank his fans, colleagues and co-stars and amongst the gratitude being showed on all, something that stood out was his message to Iqra Aziz.

“@iiqraaziz mein bohat arsay say yeah baat Maan chuka hoon k jo chemistry on screen meri ap k saath hai woh naseeb say milti Hai [I have come to believe this since a while now that the chemistry I share with you on-screen, is only attained through pure fortune].”

Earlier when the starlet had grabbed headlines for unfollowing all of the insiders from the industry following the controversy with her rumored boyfriend Yasir Hussain, Imran Ashraf had responded to Iqra’s move reportedly when a fan had brought the topic to his notice.





