Sun Jun 02, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2019

Imran Ashraf reveals Iqra Aziz and him have the best on-screen chemistry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 02, 2019

Imran Ashraf is undeniably one of the faces on Pakistani television surging to the top and after his latest serial with Iqra Aziz, the actor has declared that he has the best on-screen chemistry with her.

In his latest Instagram post, the acclaimed actor took the opportunity to thank his fans, colleagues and co-stars and amongst the gratitude being showed on all, something that stood out was his message to Iqra Aziz.

“@iiqraaziz mein bohat arsay say yeah baat Maan chuka hoon k jo chemistry on screen meri ap k saath hai woh naseeb say milti Hai [I have come to believe this since a while now that the chemistry I share with you on-screen, is only attained through pure fortune].”

Mein ap loogoon ka jitna bhi shukriya adaa karoon Kam Hai Aik normal say actor ko ap k shoor aur saaath nai itni izat dila di Har viewr ka reaction aur khushi bholay ki kamyabi par aisa Tha jaisay apnay bhai baitay yah bohat kareebi dost k Liya ho I love you All Allah ap sab k dukh dard khushi mein badal day BOSS AP KA SHUKRIYA ️ Aur @iiqraaziz mein bohat arsay say yeah baat Maan chuka hoon k jo chemistry on screen meri ap k saath hai woh naseeb say milti Hai Asma Abbas ap k mein sadqayyy Kashif mehmood sahib, syed JIBRAN, munaza arif, Ammara butt, zaib Rehman and whole cast thank u Kashif nisar and faiza iftekhar ap champions hein️️️ Sab say Bara shukriya Mera Allah ka jiss nai kun kaha aur sab ho Gaya Bholla to theek ho Gaya Par bohat say bholay theek nahi howay Jin ki awareness k Liya yeah drama Bana Please un k Maa baap ki takleef samjhein Un bachoon say pyar karein

Earlier when the starlet had grabbed headlines for unfollowing all of the insiders from the industry following the controversy with her rumored boyfriend Yasir Hussain, Imran Ashraf had responded to Iqra’s move reportedly when a fan had brought the topic to his notice. 


