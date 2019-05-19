close
Sun May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate their wedding at Cannes red carpet?

Sun, May 19, 2019

Hollywood and Bollywood’s favorite duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had quite an elaborate wedding ceremony last year in December and apparently the two have recreated their nuptials on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 as well.

The love bird stole the spotlight and ample glances as they took to the red carpet dressed in white head to toe, making it seem, as observed by many, like they were perhaps trying to recreate their wedding.

The 36-year-old Quantico star looked ethereal as she radiated in a strapless, fitted waist tulle wedding gown by Georges Hobeika paired with a diamond necklace and some glimmering earrings that stood out as she kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

On the other hand, Nick complimented his wife’s attire dressed in all white pants, shirt, blazer and even bow tie.

