Aishwarya Rai angry with Amitabh Bachchan for working with Emraan Hashmi?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is apparently very upset with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan for teaming up with Emraan Hashmi.

The two actors are collaborating for the first time ever in their upcoming movie 'Chehre', however there is someone who is not too happy about it and that is Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

This is because a few years ago Emraan Hashmi took a jibe at Aishwarya making a comment that did not go well with her.

A few years ago during the rapid fire round of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Emraan called Aishwarya plastic.

This offended Aishwarya a lot.

Later on in an interview when Aishwarya was asked what is the meanest comment you have ever heard, she mentioned how she was called ‘fake and plastic’.

Earlier, Ash had refused to work with Emraan Hashmi in a film.

When the actor was asked about the same, he justified his comment from the chat show by saying, “It’s like going back into history… that (remark on Koffee with Karan) was two years ago.”

Emraan even said that he would apologise to her if they met.