Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to host another wedding in Europe in June: report

While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas unlike Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dropped a bomb overnight on their fans by discreetly tying the knot in Las Vegas in a small and secret wedding ceremony, the latest buzz suggests that the two are now gearing up to hold their second wedding in Europe.

In spite of their nuptials seeming spontaneous, reports citing sources have revealed that the Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel had been reserved by the two a week in advance.

It was revealed further that the duo will be hosting another ceremony in Europe in June 2019, however, any affirmative news about this has yet to come afloat.

The news of them exchanging vows had come after American DJ Diplo posted Instagram stories of the Game of Thrones star walking down the aisle with the Jonas Brothers waiting at the end.