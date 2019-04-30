close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2019
Alia Bhatt took inspiration from Kashaf in Zindagi Gulzar Hai for Kalank

Alia Bhatt took inspiration from Kashaf in Zindagi Gulzar Hai for Kalank
Read More

Sanjay Dutt signed ‘Kalank’ because it has connections with Pakistan

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has come forth revealing that he signed  ‘Kalank’ because...

Read More

Varun Dhawan opens about the failure of 'Kalank'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 30, 2019

After Karan Johar's mega starrer 'Kalank' tanked pathetically at the box office, lead actor Varun Dhawan has come forth stating his two cents on the under-performance of the big-budgeted film.

Revealing his sentiments in a vlog on his YouTube channel, Varun shared that he was dejected by Kalank not working in the actors' favour and that its failure did hit him a little hard.

Related Stories

However, he said people around advised him to stay quite on the matter and not show how he actually feels.. But he doesn't know how to behave like that, he added.

Varun further went on to state that he knows failures are a part of life.

'Kalank' was produced by Karan Johar and had an ensemble cast including  Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. 

The actor recently celebrated his 32nd birthday soon after the release of the film. The actor spent his special day with friends who had planned a gateway to Thailand on his birthday to lighten up his mood.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in his dad's directorial venture 'Coolie no.1' remake opposite Sara Ali Khan. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment