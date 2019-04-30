Varun Dhawan opens about the failure of 'Kalank'

After Karan Johar's mega starrer 'Kalank' tanked pathetically at the box office, lead actor Varun Dhawan has come forth stating his two cents on the under-performance of the big-budgeted film.



Revealing his sentiments in a vlog on his YouTube channel, Varun shared that he was dejected by Kalank not working in the actors' favour and that its failure did hit him a little hard.

However, he said people around advised him to stay quite on the matter and not show how he actually feels.. But he doesn't know how to behave like that, he added.



Varun further went on to state that he knows failures are a part of life.

'Kalank' was produced by Karan Johar and had an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.



The actor recently celebrated his 32nd birthday soon after the release of the film. The actor spent his special day with friends who had planned a gateway to Thailand on his birthday to lighten up his mood.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in his dad's directorial venture 'Coolie no.1' remake opposite Sara Ali Khan.