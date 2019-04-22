Alia Bhatt opens up about ‘Kalank's massive failure

Famed Indian actress Alia Bhatt at the awards ceremony opened up about Kalank’s pathetic failure after it received negative response from the audience for not meeting their expectations.



Speaking at the Critics Choice Film Awards the ‘Raazi’ actress said:

"I'm not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and when the audience does not accept a film then it should not do well. That's just the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed next time."

When the 25-year-old actress was asked about Rangoli Chandel’s (Kangana Ranaut’s sister) for criticizing her and her family on Twitter constantly, she said:



"If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Kalank’ saw minimal growth on third day after its blockbuster opening on its first day.

The period movie ‘Kalank’ directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar has managed to make only 44.645 crore at last count, from which 21 crore came on the first day only.