close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2019

Find someone who looks at you the way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are basking in marital bliss after they took each other as man and wife in a grand wedding ceremony held in December.

On Monday, the couple attended Priyanka's latest Hollywood outing 'Isn't It Romantic's premiere where they couldn't take their hands off each other.

However, what is more adorable is the way Nick couldn't stop looking at his ladylove Priyanka unblinkingly.

Later, Priyanka posted the image that captured Nick admiring her adoringly, and captioned it as:

" Find someone who looks at you like that... @nickjonas."

In a different video, Priyanka was swept off her feet by husband Nick at the premiere.

Starring Rebel Wilson in the lead, Priyanka's 'Isn't It Romantic' saw the light of day on Feb 13. The film has received rave reviews since release. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment