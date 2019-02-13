Find someone who looks at you the way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are basking in marital bliss after they took each other as man and wife in a grand wedding ceremony held in December.



On Monday, the couple attended Priyanka's latest Hollywood outing 'Isn't It Romantic's premiere where they couldn't take their hands off each other.

However, what is more adorable is the way Nick couldn't stop looking at his ladylove Priyanka unblinkingly.

Later, Priyanka posted the image that captured Nick admiring her adoringly, and captioned it as:

" Find someone who looks at you like that... @nickjonas."

In a different video, Priyanka was swept off her feet by husband Nick at the premiere.



Starring Rebel Wilson in the lead, Priyanka's 'Isn't It Romantic' saw the light of day on Feb 13. The film has received rave reviews since release.

