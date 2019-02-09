Was treated like a bohemian because of how I was: Bipasha Basu

After helming blockbuster hits like Raaz, Ajnabi, No Entry and Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has been on a sabbatical for four years now.



The actor who is making a grand comeback to the silver screen with her upcoming offering Aadat, said she fears losing relevance, and not stardom.

Bipasha further added that for the longest time she was treated as a bohemian for the way she was.

In a recent interview, the dusky beauty said, "I have never been a desperate person. I have been a lucky girl and I have always lived by my own rules and not the industry norms, because when I started off I was called a bohemian because of the way I was... Fearing losing stardom, I don't know, but yeah, fearing losing relevance definitely."

She added, "I would have that little fear of losing relevance but losing stardom, not so much, because I am the same person that I am. Right from the beginning... My wants have been simple."

Bipasha's last film Alone was released in 2015 after which she tied the knot with her co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

When asked as to what kept her away from doing films, the 40-year-old actress said, "I have been working since the age of 15, right after school as a model for the first three years. And from 19 when I started my first film till now. I have been acting for a very long time. I had very little time to spend with my family and post my wedding was my time that I reconnected with my family and I could spend a lot of time with them. It is essential to spend that much quality time with your parents and your entire family."