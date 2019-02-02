Sonam Kapoor thinks the #MeToo movement is getting trivialised

With the #MeToo movement in B-Town mounting to a hype and settling down just as swiftly, Bollywood megastar Sonam Kapoor thinks that the movement is being trivialized now.



In an interview with Zoom, the Veere Di Wedding star revealed that the movement which rose to a height swiftly and came to a hush soon after is getting watered down and is in need of more attention from people all around.

“We are definitely trivialising it (MeToomovement). If you have to, you have to do it with a lot of thought. And you have to do it...because it's become watered down now. It's all gone and unfortunately, it is the way it is. We need to be a little more careful about the accusation and articles. The media doesn't realise how powerful it can be,” she stated.

Earlier, the actor had given her views regarding the movement after she was questioned about the sexual harassment allegations that rose against director Rajkumar Hirani saying: “I am a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement and this is a very important question... This is not the right platform because our film is as important as the movement.”