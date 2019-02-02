Rajkummar Rao says no comparison with three Khans of Bollywood

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao, who is being considered one of the faces of this new breed of cinema, said it would not be right to compare his stardom with that the three Khans have in Bollywood.

Rajkummar Rao feels he is nowhere even near the stardom of the Khans of Bollywood, adding that mass hysteria and mania around their superstardom is something that all actors yearn for but it just cannot be replicated.



"I don't think we can compare superstars and actors like me. The kind of films Shah Rukh Khan sir, Aamir sir, and Salman sir have done are amazing. You can't say they are not good just because one of their films did not work." He added that it would not be right to compare his stardom with that of the Khans.



"They are superstars and we all love them. I am myself a fan of Khans. We should not compare. We are very new and we have a long way to prove ourselves. I don't think the kind of superstardom that these superstars have seen will ever come back again," Rajkummar told Indian news agency.

"I want all our films to do well at the box office. But the craze that they have seen is something I don't think is going to come back. It is very tough. People love these actors, the way people react, shout, hug, cry... The phenomenon is huge."



"I am very happy doing what I am doing and if it takes me there, good. But let me tell you I am happy in this space." The actor had five releases in 2018 but it was Amar Kaushik's Stree that did wonders for Rajkummar at the box office. He also starred in critically-acclaimed films Omerta and Love Sonia.







