WATCH: Danny Morrison cannot wait to be part of PSL 2019

Pakistan Super League has become one of the most anticipated cricket leagues with time.



While preparations for the tournament's fourth edition are in full swing, sports commentator for the league and former New Zealand cricket star Danny Morrison has come forth expressing his feelings regarding PSL 2019.

In a video clip shared on Twitter on Monday, the former New Zealand cricket star says:

“I have to say that Pakistan's super league is fast growing into one of the most exciting and powerful T20 franchise tournaments in the world."

"I love coming to them, I've come to a few of them now, and I have got to say I really enjoyed and was particularly honoured in fact to go back to Lahore to do a T20 international. Sri Lanka going back to Pakistan for the first time since 2009 and doing it in the T20 international against Pakistan at their wonderful stadium Gaddafi," he adds.

HBL PSL 2019 will be launched through a glittering opening ceremony on 14 February followed by the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

After the HBL PSL Sharjah round (February 20-24), the tournament returns to Dubai on 26 February, in the second leg a total of seven matches would be played at the Dubai International Stadium.