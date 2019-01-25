Famous actress Roohi Bano passes away: Family

LAHORE: Famous TV actress Roohi Bani has passed away in Turkey where she was under treatment at a hospital in Istanbul, sister Rubeena Yasmeen said.

According to reports, she was suffering from kidney diseases and mental disorder. The actress was on ventilator for the last 10 days, she added.

Bano is a well-educated Pakistani actress and a Presidential award winner as well. In Nov 2018, Bano went missing but was later found to be at his brother’s home.

She was in Turkey since December. When her body will be shifted to Pakistan is not confirmed yet.



