Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to stay away from #MeToo movement

The #MeToo movement is swelling up in B-Town once again after the sexual harassment allegations placed on acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani with many stars coming forth in support of him while others like Nawazuddin Siddiqui choosing to stay away from the movement.



During an interview, the 44-year-old Manto actor was asked about his view on the accusations of misconduct placed on the Sanju director but the actor chose to remain evasive.

“I just don’t want to talk about it. Why unnecessarily create controversy again. For me my career is important. After so many years of struggle, I am getting work, so I want to focus on it. I want to try and stay away from all this. Now whether I get affected or not, it is a personal thing," he stated.

Moreover, the actor while going into discourse about the memoir in which he spoke in detail about his relationship and flings naming the women and subsequently getting condemned stated: I am just the same person. I am an actor and I just want to work. I just want to act. I don’t want to talk about anyone and what is happening in my personal life. I don’t want people to focus on that. I am known and have become popular due to my work and so I just want to concentrate on my work."