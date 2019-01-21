Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan reveal what what they hate about Aishwarya Rai

The latest episode of Karan Johar chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ saw the filmmaker’s old friends’ duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda as guests.



Karan began the show by revealing how the three have remained friends since childhood.

According to him, they used to hang out together at birthday parties with other celeb kids like Hrithik Roshan, Aditya and Uday Chopra, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar and others. He said that while he struck a friendship with Shweta and Zoya, Abhishek was always the one to bully him.

In the rapid fire round, Karan asked the brother-sister duo the one thing they love and hate about Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai.



To which Shweta replied, “I love her foe she is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother, hate her for not calling back on time and tolerate her time management, or lack thereof."

On his turn, Abhishek said he loves Aishwarya because she loves him, hates her packing skills and tolerates them too. He also said he would not like to change anything about his relationship with her.

