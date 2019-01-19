Alia Bhatt spotted as a bride in latest circulating photos

While a handful of prominent names from Bollywood have tied the knot, Alia Bhatt’s plans on getting hitched remain mum for now. However, circulating pictures of her dressed a bride have proven to be enough to hype up her fan base.



In the latest pictures that have come afloat from the sets of Karan Johar’s Kalank, the 25-year-old star was spotted donning an avatar of a bride and sweeping hearts of fans all around with her regal look.

In the picture that shows Alia dressed as bride she can be seen rocking a red lehnga with elaborate bridal jewellery.

An additional clip from the film sets shows the actor cloaked in a brown lehenga and a crimson dupatta with her wavy hair flowing down her back as she sways to a song from the upcoming film.

The upcoming Abhishek Verman directorial, shows the actor starring alongside her Student of the Year co-star Varun Dhawan once again.

The film will hit theaters on April 19, 2019.