Ranveer Singh reveals the one thing he was in-charge of at his wedding with Deepika

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has vowed to become the husband of the millennium and it seems like he’s already somewhat achieved the target after tying the knot with ladylove Deepika Padukone.



The duo that’s been relishing in marital bliss lately has been giving everyone around major couple goals revealing their endearing love story and opening about their dreamy Italian nuptials every now and then.

In a revelation made by Ranveer Singh in a recent interview, the actor shared a striking fact about the only thing that was under his control at his wedding.

According to Ranveer, he wanted to control the music at his wedding – the fact that he’s a big music buff and a party animal is no secret.

“I had made it very clear...I said, you (Deepika Padukone) can do everything else, because you are good at all of it, unlike me. Only the music is my department. I basically DJ-ed my own wedding. I had curated the playlist for months," said the Simmba actor.

One can only imagine the atmosphere at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding when Ranveer’s playlist was creating all sorts of magic. Meanwhile, there are pictures showing the actor dancing on his own playlist.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up to start shooting for Kapil Dev biopic ‘83’.

