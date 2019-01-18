Sonu Nigam says ‘honest opinion stinks but won’t stop giving it’

close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2019
Sona Mohapatra calls out Sonu Nigam for comments on Pakistani artists, Anu Malik

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

Lately embroiled in a number of controversies related to his viewpoint on #MeToo movement and the azaan, Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has said that he will not cease giving honest opinions as he cannot be dishonest about his perspective.

"Look, opinion is like an a**hole, everyone has it. Some refuse to understand that. And the fact is honest opinion stinks, but that does not stop me to say it, why should I say something dishonest?" Sonu said.

The singer has landed in controversies of late after he made controversial statements questioning the need for mosques  to use loudspeakers for azaan. Sonu was lately subjected to immense criticism after he defended his colleague Anu Malik who was accused of sexual misconduct by various women.

However, Sonu says that he is keen on using his voice on public platforms.

"I keep music separate from politics, but I am a musician by profession who has an interest in world affairs and everything that is happening around us in the society. I read books, I interact with wise people who have in-depth knowledge of many things. So of course, if people and media ask me on things, I will react," he said.

Sonu added, “When it comes to the young generation, say my son's generation... They do not listen to ghazals the way we used to listen as kids. But these kids love to listen to my songs, somewhere they connect to me. So my idea was to bring back those songs to the new generation... Then as a singer, I feel I have contributed something."

