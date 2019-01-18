Dog steals Sidharth Malhotra's spotlight during ramp walk

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra had a distinctive experience walking the ramp for fashion designer Rohit Bal on Thursday night, with not another female star by his side, but a dog!



During the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, the 34-year-old Student of the Year actor had his spotlight stolen from him by a dog who hijacked the ramp mid-show leaving the crowd baffled and in awe with the actor chuckling.

The footage shows the dog looking thrilled to be poking his nose between five supermodels standing on the ramp and then proceeding to rove around the stage.

However, the dog’s 15 seconds of fame had to come to a wrap when one of the crew members had to intrude and take care of the uninvited guest.