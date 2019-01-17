Meet Aamir Khan’s lookalike brother Faisal Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan, who is making debut in singing, looks exactly like his brother.



Faisal’s photo that is going viral on the internet has left the netizens in deep confusion.

In the photo, Faisal posing for the camera, looks a carbon copy of his brother Aamir Khan.

Faisal Khan is making a comeback in cinema after 19 years. The actor debuted with Aamir in 2000 with film ‘Mela’.

Giving another shot at his Bollywood stint, Faisal is all set to star in a movie after almost two decades. The actor will be seen in an upcoming film called ‘Factory’.

Faissal is also trying his luck with singing for the very first time in the same film.

He will make his singing debut with a romantic number "Ishq Tera".

Speaking about the film with an entertainment website, Faisal said, "Factory is my dream project. I was pleasantly surprised when my director Sharique Minhaj suggested that I should be singing this song. He insisted that my voice was required for this number and I had no qualms about singing at all. In fact, growing up in and around films and cinema, the ability to sing just came to me smoothly. Since Ishq Tera is a soft, romantic track it was easy to croon. Having heard the final number, I feel quite proud."