Deepika’s ex planning to tie the knot with singer Neeti Mohan?

It’s raining weddings for B-town celebs and everyone involved with the cinema industry of late. At a time when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become everyone’s favourite couple, one of the actress’ exes is also planning to say the vows.



Deepika’s ex-lover Nihar Pandya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, will be tying the knot with famed singer Neeti Mohan in February.

A source was quoted as saying that the couple is keeping their wedding under the shadows, but since they have failed, they are going to great lengths to prevent any information from leaking.

Earlier Nihar had spoken about his equation with Deepika and said that the two are amicable and keep in touch. "It's all very much on a friendly note. But these days when you say friends people feel there is something more to it and we should check with the other person as well. Unfortunately with these relationships that I have been tagged, there is a wrong notion among people that I am wanting to be with an actress. That is not how we had planned it," he said.