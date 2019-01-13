Anushka Sharma makes the most of her time with husband Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday to give followers and fans a glimpse of how she was making the most of her time with husband Virat Kohli at Adelaide ahead of the 2nd ODI.



The couple had a day out with the horses and got themselves clicked with it apart from a picture together.

Anushka was looking rough and tough in a black top and jeans, whereas Kohli went casual opting for a black t-shirt along with beige shorts.





India will look to bounce back at Adelaide after losing to Australia by 34 runs at Sydney CricketGround.

