Sun Jan 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2019

Anushka Sharma makes the most of her time with husband Virat Kohli

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 13, 2019

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday to give followers and fans a glimpse of how she was making the most of her time with husband Virat Kohli at Adelaide ahead of the 2nd ODI.

The couple had a day out with the horses and got themselves clicked with it apart from a picture together.

Anushka was looking rough and tough in a black top and jeans, whereas Kohli went casual opting for a black t-shirt along with beige shorts.

View this post on Instagram

Days like these ️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


India will look to bounce back at Adelaide after losing to Australia by 34 runs at Sydney CricketGround.

