Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2019

The Rock says never insulted Generation Snowflake, interview fabricated

Dwanye Johnson widely known as "The Rock" has said the interview in which he is reported to have criticized General Snowflake never happened,calling it 100 percent false.

The wrestler-turned Hollywood star posted a  video t his  Instagram, explaining "the interview never took place, never happened, never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100 percent fabricated. I was quite baffled when i woke up this morning".

In the clip he said "you know its is not real DJ interview if I am ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone. That's not me, that is not who I am".

The "Rampage" star added:"I always encourage empathy. I  encourage growth, but most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.

Generation Snowflake

Generation Snowflake is  a term used for the young adults of the 2010s as being more prone to taking offence and having less psychological resilience than previous generations, or as being too emotionally vulnerable to cope with views that challenge their own.

