Walls of hate being erected in India in religion's name: Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, in a video released by Amnesty India, has stated that walls of hatred are being erected in the name of religion in India and those who are opposing this ‘injustice’ are being punished.



Shah’s statement has come in light of the Indian government’s recent crackdown on NGOs.

In the solidarity video for the human rights watchdog Amnesty, the actor said that the ones who demand rights are being put behind bars.

"Artistes, actors, scholars, poets are all being stifled. Journalists too are being silenced," he said in the video message.

Shah added, “In the name of religion, walls of hate are being erected. Innocents are being killed. The country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty.”

He went on to ask in Urdu, "Is this where our country is headed? Had we dreamt of a country where there was no space for dissent, where only the rich and powerful are heard and where the poorest and most vulnerable are oppressed? Where there once was law, there is now only darkness.”

The human rights watchdog Amnesty India has under the hashtag #AbkiBaarManavAdhikaar seen a tumultuous crackdown on freedom of expression and human rights champions.

"Let's stand up for our constitutional values this new year and tell the Indian government that its crackdown must end now," the Amnesty said.

It was recently that Shah received intense flak for his statement where he said ‘being a Muslim he fears for his children in India’.

He was speaking in the wake of a mob violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3 over alleged cow slaughter in the Mahaw village. The violence led to the death of two men, including police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

"I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks if you are you a Hindu or a Muslim, they will have no answer," he had said.