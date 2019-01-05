Deepika Padukone turns 33

MUMBAI: Bollywood's newlywed actress Deepika Padukone, whose twinkling eyes and dimpled smile is enough to brighten the day of her crazy fans, turned 33 on Saturday (today).

Deepika , who has the men drooling over her elegance, debuted in Indian film industry with Bollywood' King Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007 and today, she is considered to be one of the most influential female icons in the industry.



Over the years, she has earned herself a place in Bollywood with several hits, including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, where she starred opposite husband Ranveer Singh. And she’s clearly made her mark on the red carpet, too, with a graceful and decidedly fashion-thinking approach to style.

Deepika Padukone broke various stereotypes and gave us many reasons to look up to her. She has managed to strut her way into the hearts of fashion aficionados and proved time and again that nothing can stop her from shattering the glass ceiling.

She has traveled around the globe and graced the numerous red carpet events with her stylish beat.

