Aishwarya reveals how Hrithik reacted when Abhishek proposed to her

MUMBAI: Bollywood's renowned actress Aishwarya Rai, during an interview, recalled how Hrithik Roshan and other reacted when Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her.

The ex-Miss World, in a video snippet of an interview to Filmfare, said that the moment was 'bizarre' and 'surreal' for her as she was on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar (2008) when Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her, revealing how her director, Ashutosh Gowariker, and co-star Hrithik Roshan reacted to the news as well.



The crew was filming the Khwaja Mere Khwaja scene that day, Aishwarya said: "Ashutosh is like 'you are engaged' and I am like 'yeah'," while Duggu (Hrithik), gave her an excited thumbs up. The moment she still remembers.

She further said that how bizarre the experience was, considering that it, too, is about a wedding. "We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre."

The couple made their relationship public after announcing their engagement in 2007. They were married shortly afterwards in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked together on numerous films, such as Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan.

These days they are frequently spotted with their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya recently shared special New Year’s and Christmas pictures with Abhishek and Aaradhya, wishing her fans a happy holiday season.