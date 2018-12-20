Junoon to celebrate reunion on Dec 25 after more than a decade

KARACHI: One of Asia’s biggest rock bands Junoon is set to make a return to Pakistan's music scene after over a decade.



The rock band will perform at Karachi's DHA Sports Club on December 25.

According to Geo, the tickets for concert themed 'Sooper Hay Junoon Ka Pakistan' can be booked through Yayvo.com or TCS' express centre.

All tickets for Bronze Circle and Platinum lounge have already been booked while Pink, Silver and Gold tickets are available for sale.

Junoon is arguably one of South Asia’s biggest rock bands that were active from 1990 to 2005.

The trio’s lead vocalist Ali Azmat, lead guitarist Salman Ahmed and bassist Brian O’Connell recently released a music video of one of their popular songs lately.