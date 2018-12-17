Virat Kohli world’s ‘worst behaved player’, says Naseeruddin Shah

MUMBAI: Days after India captain Virat Kohli provoked a social media storm after telling a critic to leave the country for criticising his batting, India film actor Naseeruddin Shah has criticised the batsman for his vehaviour.



Naseeruddin Shah in a post on his Facebook account, said Virat Kohli is the world’s worst behaved player.

The film actor said, “Virat Kohli is not only the world’s best batsman but also the world’s worst behaved player.”

Shah went on to say, “Kohli’s cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.”



