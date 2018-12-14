Saif lauds Sara Ali khan’s performance in Kedarnath: 'She is better than me'

MUMBAI: Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, the expectations with Sara Ali Khan plummeted to the sky as the young talent made her stunning debut with Abhishek Kapoor-directorial ‘Kedarnath’ last week.



While Sara’s performance in the film was commended by the critics, Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand also couldn’t stay tight-lipped about his daughter’s much-talked about entrance in the industry.

In an interview with an entertainment website, the ‘Omkara’ actor sang praises of his daughter saying that she has outclassed all expectations associated with her. Saif went on to say that Sara is undoubtedly brilliant, even better than he was in his respective debut film.

"The thought behind her shot is clear. It's amazing. Way better than what I was," he said.

Said added, “I'm so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her.”

While Kedarnath, that released last Friday, is enjoying a steady run at the box office, it failed to rake in Rs 50 crores in the first week of release.

The film revolves around the catastrophic floods that hit the shrine-town in 2013 and is a love story between a Muslim porter, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, and a rich Hindu tourist, played by Sara.

The 23-year-old actress’ next venture titled ‘Simmba’ opposite Ranveer Singh awaits its spectacular release due December 28, 2018.