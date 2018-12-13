Arjun Rampal all set for digital debut with web series ‘The Final Call’

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal will make his digital debut with a web series, The Final Call , based on author Priya Kumar’s book ‘I Will Go With You.’



“I am thrilled about my digital debut with ZEE5 for ‘The Final Call’. This story is special and you will see me in a very different avatar. We just wrapped up our first shoot schedule in Kashmir and I cannot wait to present the final product to the viewers,” Arjun said in a statement.

He also tweeted, “So excited to announce my new project #TheFinalCall – a story that will change the way you see your own life – forever. My debut web series with @ZEE5India based on @kumarpriya’s book ‘I Will Go With You’. Stay tuned! @tarunkatial #vijaylalwani.”

The series will be released in early 2019 and will take the audiences on a ride of life and death.

Mahesh Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said: “‘The Final Call’ is our maiden foray into the genre of web series based on book adaptations. Arjun Rampal fit the character of the protagonist perfectly.”

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said: “What excited us the most about ‘The Final Call’ is the originality of the story. It is unlike anything we have ever heard or seen before. While the book was extremely well received, we are quite certain that the show will have its fans too.”