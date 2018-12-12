Isha Ambani’s wedding celebrations begin at Ambani house Antilia

The wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani have begun at Ambani house as Antilia is all decked with flowers and colourful lights in Mumbai.



Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal today Wednesday.

Ambani’s wedding has created a buzz on social media as pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies are still doing the rounds.

According to media reports, citing people familiar with the planning, the week-long extravaganza is estimated to cost about $100 million. To put the figure in perspective, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding 37 years ago reportedly cost $110 million in today’s dollars.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were one of the first guests to arrive at Isha Ambani's wedding.