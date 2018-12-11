Is Kareena Kapoor planning to throw a bash to welcome Sara Ali Khan in films?

It’s no secret that Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share a cordial relationship and a special bond with each other after the latter made her debut on the much-talked-about talk show Koffee with Karan in which she enlightened her fans how she has found a very close friend in her father Saif Ali Khan’s second wife Kareena Kapoor.

The 23-year-old actress, who has made her high-impact debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, is all set to receive a warm welcome in a grand party hosted by Kareena Kapoor, reported a leading daily in India.

The star child who went on to earn massive success even before her first film got released has become everyone’s favourite already, and her step mother is no far behind in appreciating her for this feat.

According to reports published by the Indian media, Kareena Kapoor has decided to throw a bash for Sara to celebrate her entrance in films.

A source was quoted as telling the daily, "Kareena is planning to host a get-together next week. She was impressed with Sara's powerful performance in Kedarnath. With an impending entertainer in Simmba, Kareena thinks Sara has been judicious with her choice of movies, and has the potential to make it big in the industry."

It added, "Kareena Kapoor Khan will invite her and Saif's close friends to the do. She will personally be overseeing the arrangements for the bash.”

There are rumours that suggest that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena will depart for their annual vacation soon after.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starlet has recently begun shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Good News. The film also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.