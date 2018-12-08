BTS becomes first K-Pop act to be nominated for a Grammy

BTS’s album “Love Yourself: Tear” has been nominated for a Grammy Award.



On Friday, the list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards was announced. BTS’s “Love Yourself: Tear” has been nominated in the Best Recording Package category, which is given to an album’s art director, Husky Fox, as recognition of the visual looks of the album.

The boy band- consisting of seven members Jin, Suga, Jimin, RM, V, J-hope and Jungkook became the first K-Pop act ever to receive a Grammy Award nomination.

Also nominated in the category is St. Vincent’s Masseduction, Mitski’s Be the Cowboy, The Chairman’s The Offering and Foxhole’s Well Kept Thing.

While the actual award will go to HuskyFox, the Seoul-based branding company made up of designers and creative directors, if Love Yourself wins, it's a big feat for an album by a modern Korean act to be recognized at the Grammy Awards. This one nomination could help BTS extend their fame an influence in United Sates. The nom could also potentially give more shine and exposure to Korean designers and creative leads, showcasing their fresh, unique aesthetic to a new audience.

Tear became their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in June. The lead single, “Fake Love,” also became their first Top 10 entry on the Hot 100. Preorders for the album added up to 1.44 million a month ahead of the release date.