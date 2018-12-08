Ranbir and Alia expected to celebrate Christmas, New Year together in New York

As B-town couples take the plunge in their relationships making them official one by one, we wonder what Brahmastra co-stars are up to these days.

According to the latest buzz, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to ring in celebrations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in New York.

The hearsay was first put forth by an entertainment portal according to which Ranbir and Alia will revel in felicities in NYC where Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor is currently seeking treatment for an undisclosed disease.

The couple is set to go on a vacation after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of their upcoming venture Brahmastra.

It was in September this year that Ranbir accompanied his parents to New York for dad’s treatment. Alia also joined the Kapoor family later.

According to the rumour mill, Ranbir and Alia are expected to tie the knot next year. However, the two have categorically stated that they need some time to decide when to take their relationship to the next level.

They are currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that will see the light of day on December 20, 2019. The film also stars veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.